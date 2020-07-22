Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

197,633 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY TOURING|AUTO|NAV|BACKUPCAM|HEATED SEATS|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY TOURING|AUTO|NAV|BACKUPCAM|HEATED SEATS|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 5679654
  2. 5679654
  3. 5679654
  4. 5679654
  5. 5679654
  6. 5679654
  7. 5679654
  8. 5679654
  9. 5679654
  10. 5679654
  11. 5679654
  12. 5679654
  13. 5679654
  14. 5679654
  15. 5679654
  16. 5679654
  17. 5679654
  18. 5679654
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,633KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5679654
  • Stock #: L497A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V74EM108308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L497A
  • Mileage 197,633 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, AM/FM/SATELLITE/, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2017 Dodge Challenge...
 87,646 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 211,314 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 37,846 KM
$104,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory