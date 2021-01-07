2014 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
416-736-7641
1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2
416-736-7641
+ taxes & licensing
WE FINANCE YOU NO CREDIT BAD CREDIT
NEW ARRIVED !!! Extra clean MANUAL 6 SPEED !!! fully loaded with Bluetooth CAMERA HEATED SEATS , No accident, super reliable well affordable economical sedan, call for test drive and financing approval
More pictures after clean up!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2