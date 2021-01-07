Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

147,000 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6383640
  Stock #: 9125
  VIN: JM1BM1V75E1136828

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9125
  Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE YOU NO CREDIT BAD CREDIT
NEW ARRIVED !!! Extra clean MANUAL 6 SPEED !!! fully loaded with Bluetooth CAMERA HEATED SEATS , No accident, super reliable well affordable economical sedan, call for test drive and financing approval
More pictures after clean up!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

