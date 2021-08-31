Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NAVIGATION |CAMERA |HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NAVIGATION |CAMERA |HEATED SEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8037019
  • VIN: JM1BM1L79E1104693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Backup Camera, Push Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, Aux, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, A/C, Alloy Rims, Power Windows, SKYACTIV Technology and More.

2014 Mazda 3 HB Sport GS-SKY. Automatic. ***Safety Certified***

***5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***.

***www.monacomotorcars.com***.

(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday by appointments only) excluding statutory holiday.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 113,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 155,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 155,000 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory