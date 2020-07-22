Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

64,641 KM

Details Description

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

4dr HB B250 Sports Tourer

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Used
  • Listing ID: 5607120
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB8EJ245082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,641 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes Benz B250 Sports Touring, a Great Condition Entry Level Mercedes ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Mercedes B250 comes with a 2 LITRE TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 208 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Includes NAVIGATION ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

