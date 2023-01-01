2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10285122

10285122 Stock #: 5232-41

5232-41 VIN: WDDGF8JBXEA945752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5232-41

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

