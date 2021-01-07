Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6624815
  Stock #: 153621
  VIN: WDDGF8JB3EA953904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153621
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz
C-Class 4dr Sdn C350 4MATIC Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
Navigation , Sunroof, Leather, AMG PKG,
AIR CONDITIONING ALUMINUM WHEELS AM/FM RADIO
ANTI-LOCK BRAKES AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
AUTO-OFF HEADLIGHTS AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
BACK-UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITOR
BLUETOOTH CONNECTION BRAKE ACTUATED LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL
BRAKE ASSIST CHILD SAFETY LOCKS
CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT CRUISE CONTROL
DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS DISC BRAKES
DUAL AIR BAGS DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FRONT FLOOR MAT FRONT SIDE AIRBAGS
GASOLINE FUEL HD RADIO
HEATED MIRRORS HEATED SEATS
INTERMITTENT WIPERS KEYLESS ENTRY
KEYLESS START KNEE AIRBAG
LEATHER STEERING WHEEL LUMBAR SUPPORT
MEMORY MIRROR MEMORY SEAT - DRIVER
MP3 PLAYER PASSENGER AIRBAG SENSOR
PASSENGER SEAR LUMBAR POWER DOOR LOCKS
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS POWER MIRRORS
POWER seat POWER STEERING POWER WINDOWS
PREMIUM SYNTHETIC SEATS RAIN-SENSING WIPERS
REAR DEFROSTER REAR HEAD AIRBAG
REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH REMOTE ENGINE START
REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION SECURITY SYSTEM
SIDE HEAD AIRBAGS SIGNAL MIRRORS
SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROL
SUNROOF TELEMATICS
TILT WHEEL TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
TIRES - FRONT PERFORMANCE TIRES - REAR PERFORMANCE
TRACTION CONTROL TRIP COMPUTER
TURBOCHARGED VANITY MIRROR - DRIVER
VANITY MIRROR - PASSENGER WIFI HOTSPOT

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

