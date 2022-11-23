$14,480+ tax & licensing
$14,480
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9344584
- Stock #: 154005
- VIN: WDDGF8AB9EA912936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6