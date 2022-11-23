Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

170,000 KM

Details Features

$14,480

+ tax & licensing
$14,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$14,480

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9344584
  Stock #: 154005
  VIN: WDDGF8AB9EA912936

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 154005
  Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
