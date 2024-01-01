$13,980+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,800 KM
Vehicle Description
REBUILT TITLE
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing
Certification Package on this vehicle is $695. We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.
As a member of the UCDA, AA Canada has thousands of satisfied customers for over a decade! Our mission is to start and maintain a long-term relationship with each and every customer! Come visit our showroom TODAY, and let us show you our products and services.
We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!
FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, instant approvals, and a no payment option for 6 months is also available O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email AA Canada Inc
AA Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
