Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255206
  • Stock #: STOCK-42
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN107646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Package, Attention Assist, Distance Warning, Assistance Graphic, ESP, Paddle Shifters, Power Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and More.

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 AMG Package - Safety Certified Vehicle.

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/.

Monaco Motorcars Inc. *****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** .

(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.Business Hours: (Monday – Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 76,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 146,000 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST QUA...
 260,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory