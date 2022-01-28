$23,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
- Listing ID: 8255206
- Stock #: STOCK-42
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN107646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMG Package, Attention Assist, Distance Warning, Assistance Graphic, ESP, Paddle Shifters, Power Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and More.
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 AMG Package - Safety Certified Vehicle.
Monaco Motorcars Inc. *****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** .
Vehicle Features
