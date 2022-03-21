$29,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,950
- Listing ID: 8965342
- VIN: WDDSJ5CB3EN046700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,231 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG, a Spirited Performance AMG !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA 45 comes with a 4 CYLINDER 2 LITRE TURBO MOTOR that puts out 355 HORSEPOWER !
Interior includes: ALCANTERRA HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and an AMAZING SOUNDING HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM.
Well Reviewed: "This vehicle feels track-ready. That was my first impression after setting forth in the latest Mercedes-Benz AMG performance product to hit Canadian roadways," (driving.ca)
"Definitely impressive. And as the AMG tradition dictates, one man builds one engine. These hand-built power plants are assembled individually by a technician who proudly signs his name on the build plaque affixed to the engine," (driving.ca).
"Let me repeat that: This car has the most powerful four-cylinder engine currently in production. It's good enough to propel the CLA45 from rest to 60 mph in as low as 4.2 seconds. Four point two seconds!" (jalopnik.com).
CLEAN CARFAX !
Driving aids include: PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION,LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.
4/5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
