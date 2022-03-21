Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

123,231 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

123,231KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8965342
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB3EN046700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,231 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG, a Spirited Performance AMG !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA 45 comes with a 4 CYLINDER 2 LITRE TURBO MOTOR that puts out 355 HORSEPOWER !

 

Interior includes: ALCANTERRA HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and an AMAZING SOUNDING HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM.

 

Well Reviewed: "This vehicle feels track-ready. That was my first impression after setting forth in the latest Mercedes-Benz AMG performance product to hit Canadian roadways," (driving.ca)

 

"Definitely impressive. And as the AMG tradition dictates, one man builds one engine. These hand-built power plants are assembled individually by a technician who proudly signs his name on the build plaque affixed to the engine," (driving.ca).

 

"Let me repeat that: This car has the most powerful four-cylinder engine currently in production. It's good enough to propel the CLA45 from rest to 60 mph in as low as 4.2 seconds. Four point two seconds!" (jalopnik.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

Driving aids include: PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION,LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

 

Driving aids include: PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION,LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

 

4/5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

