2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=gcaBday5mEVfTk4Z55dUrr%2bxRfumR2Ja
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 AMG Package 4MATIC Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Black on Black Colour Combination, Very Well Maintained Vehicle.
All In Price: $29,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 87,000 KM
Features - AMG Package, Sport/Comfort Adjustable Suspension, Rear Trunk Spoiler, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Eco Mode With Engine Start/Stop, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Privacy Shade, Paddle Shifters, Power Memory Seats, Harman Kardon Sound System, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Mercedes Intelligent Headlight, LED Brakelights, Bluetooth, AMG Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle.
