2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2014 Mercedes CLS 550 4MATIC Fully loaded with several packages
Mileage: 69900 k.m
Packages on this car are: Premium1 Package + Lane Tracking Package + Driver Assist Package + AMG Wheel Package
Safety Certified and ready to go
Key Features:
* full-LED headlamps with active curve illumination and adaptive high beam assist
* Adaptive Cruise control ( Distronic Plus )
* Heated and active Ventilated front seats
* rearview camera
* Navigation
* SUNROOF
* 4-wheel multilink suspension with semi-active AIRMATIC with adaptive Damping System and 4-wheels level control
* Parking Sensors
* Active multicontour driver seat with massage feature
* Night view assist PLUS
* Premium leather upgrade
* 4-MATIC ( All wheel Drive)
* Premium Audio System ( Harman/Kardon)
* siriusXM / AM / FM / Aux in / USB / Ipod / CD changer
* 7 Speed Automatic with steering wheel paddle shifters
* 18" 5-Spoke alloy wheels
* Keyless-GO
* Electronic Trunk Closer
* Power rear-window sunshade
* ipod/Mp3 Media interface
* Automatic HEadlights
* Automatic Wipers
* Tinted glass
* Fog lights
* Spoiler
* Heated mirrors
* 4 Pirreli 255/40R18 Tires
Engine: 4.6L twin-turbo Direct Injection V-8 402 Horsepower 7 Speed
