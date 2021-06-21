Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

155,000 KM

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

4DR SDN CLS 550

4DR SDN CLS 550

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7366619
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB1EA094300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes CLS 550 4MATIC Fully loaded with several packages
Mileage: 69900 k.m
Packages on this car are: Premium1 Package + Lane Tracking Package + Driver Assist Package + AMG Wheel Package
Safety Certified and ready to go

Key Features:
* full-LED headlamps with active curve illumination and adaptive high beam assist
* Adaptive Cruise control ( Distronic Plus )
* Heated and active Ventilated front seats
* rearview camera
* Navigation
* SUNROOF
* 4-wheel multilink suspension with semi-active AIRMATIC with adaptive Damping System and 4-wheels level control
* Parking Sensors
* Active multicontour driver seat with massage feature
* Night view assist PLUS
* Premium leather upgrade
* 4-MATIC ( All wheel Drive)
* Premium Audio System ( Harman/Kardon)
* siriusXM / AM / FM / Aux in / USB / Ipod / CD changer
* 7 Speed Automatic with steering wheel paddle shifters
* 18" 5-Spoke alloy wheels
* Keyless-GO
* Electronic Trunk Closer
* Power rear-window sunshade
* ipod/Mp3 Media interface
* Automatic HEadlights
* Automatic Wipers
* Tinted glass
* Fog lights
* Spoiler
* Heated mirrors
* 4 Pirreli 255/40R18 Tires

Engine: 4.6L twin-turbo Direct Injection V-8 402 Horsepower 7 Speed

Actual pictures are provided, All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
