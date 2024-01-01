Menu
Account
Sign In
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, DISTANCE WARNING, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, SDCARD, AUX, DVD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!! Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

204,184 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|DUALROOF|LED|

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|DUALROOF|LED|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,184KM
VIN WDDHF8JB2EA823732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6031B
  • Mileage 204,184 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, DISTANCE WARNING, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, SDCARD, AUX, DVD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!


Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i|NAV|HUD|PANOROOF|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LASER|+ for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i|NAV|HUD|PANOROOF|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LASER|+ 81,107 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE CVT|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAMERA|SAFETYTECH| for sale in North York, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE CVT|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAMERA|SAFETYTECH| 158,117 KM $19,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Aston Martin DBX V8TWINTURBO|AWD|NO LUX TAX|NAV|TANLEATHER|360CAM|+ for sale in North York, ON
2021 Aston Martin DBX V8TWINTURBO|AWD|NO LUX TAX|NAV|TANLEATHER|360CAM|+ 46,519 KM $134,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class