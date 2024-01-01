$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|DUALROOF|LED|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N6031B
- Mileage 204,184 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, DISTANCE WARNING, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, SDCARD, AUX, DVD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!
Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
