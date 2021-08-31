Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

118,000 KM

$27,799

+ tax & licensing
$27,799

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550 - DISTRONIC PLUS |MASSAGE |PANO |360 CAM

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550 - DISTRONIC PLUS |MASSAGE |PANO |360 CAM

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,799

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8019708
  VIN: WDDHF9BB1EA871288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

E550 Distronic Plus Steer Assist, Massage Seats, 360 View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Safe Brake, Attention Assist, Heated and Ventilated Memory Dynamic Seats, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, Power Trunk, Ambient Lighting, Bluetooth and More. 2014 Mercedes Benz E550 AMG Pkg 4Matic |AWD. ***Safety Certified Vehicle***. 2 sets of Keys. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6*****. www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226. Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ . We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday by appointments only) excluding statutory holiday

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

