$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2dr Cpe E 350 4MATIC
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
107,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9506803
- Stock #: 247267
- VIN: WDDKJ8JB3EF247267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 247267
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mercedes Benz E350 Coupe | AWD | Low Mileage | Red Interior | AMG Package | LED Headlight | Navigation | Topview Camera | Parking Distance Sensor | Alloy Wheel | Blind Spot Assist | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Double Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated Seat | Auto A/C | Eco Mode | Seat Memory | Auto Headlight | HARMAN/KARDON Sounds System | &&& Morenull
Vehicle Features
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
PRESAFE
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Tire Rating
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
2.82 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
65.9 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC SMPI
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Tires: P235/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS Perf.
70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6