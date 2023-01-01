2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9506803

9506803 Stock #: 247267

247267 VIN: WDDKJ8JB3EF247267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 247267

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag PRESAFE Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Mini Overhead Console ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Tire Rating Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 2.82 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension 65.9 L Fuel Tank Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Powertrain Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC SMPI Additional Features Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Tires: P235/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS Perf. 70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.