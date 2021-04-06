2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6954329

6954329 Stock #: STOCK-21

STOCK-21 VIN: 4JGDF7DE7EA370874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Dual Moonroof Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Seat-Massage Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.