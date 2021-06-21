Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

111,535 KM

$36,995

GL350 BlueTEC|AWD|7PASS.|NAV|MASSAGE|360CAM|CREAM|

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

111,535KM
Used
  Stock #: J4473
  VIN: 4JGDF2EE5EA434993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,535 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING MASSAGE SEATS! HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS! AIR SUSPENSION! 4MATIC AWD! BLUETEC DIESEL! SIDE STEPS! WOOD GRAIN TRIMS! HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGER STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ASSISTANCE GRAPHIC, PRE SAFE BRAKE, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER/USB, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER FOLDING SEATS, POWER TRUNK, POWER TRIPLE SUNROOF, SPORT AND COMFORT SUSPENSION MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

