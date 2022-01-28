Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

GL550 - AMG|DESIGNO|MASSAGE SEAT|360CAMERA|NAVI

GL550 - AMG|DESIGNO|MASSAGE SEAT|360CAMERA|NAVI

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164294
  • Stock #: STOCK-08
  • VIN: 4JGDF7DE6EA336182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Package, Designo Package, Massage Seats, Diamond Stitching Interior,  Distronic Plus, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe Brake, Attention Assist, Burmester Sound, Navigation, 360 View Camera, Power Memory Seats, Air Suspension, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Third Row Sunroof, Power Folding Rear Seats, Rear Privacy Shade, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Bluetooth and More.

2014 Mercedes Benz GL550 4MATIC AMG Designo. Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle. Safety Certified Vehicle.

***5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***

***www.monacomotorcars.com***

(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. 

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

