2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

142,102 KM

$23,785

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

//AMG | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | PREMIUM

Location

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Sale

142,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7438313
  • Stock #: 6609
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB8EA406609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

** LOCAL ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WWx152fFktOxo6cr6okOItVezwkaIYn5

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDITS WELCOME! APPLY ONLINE:

www.totalautosale.com

 

** GORGEOUS DIAMOND WHITE OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR ENTERTAIMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, LED LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING WITH ACRIVE BRAKE FUNCTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIRMATIC AIR SUSPENSION, 360 CAMERA, DVD CHANGER, UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATIONS INTERFACE, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM, TRAILER COUPLING, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH ,BI-XENON HEADLICHT W.ACTVIE CURVELIGHT RIGHT-DRIVE, 20" AMG SPOKE WHEELS, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM, INTERIOR LIGHT ASSEMBLY, KEYLESS - GO, AUTOMATIC REAR-END DOOR AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

amg
navi
xenon
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

