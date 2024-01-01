$19,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 350 BLUETEC (2ND SET RIMS/TIRES)
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 350 BLUETEC (2ND SET RIMS/TIRES)
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGDA2EB5EA370667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 174,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ ML 350 BLUETEC
DIESEL
Recall was addressed (records pictured)
2ND SET RIMS/TIRES
Service Records
Navigation
Rear Camera
Sunroof
Leather interior
Safety Standard Certificate INCLUDED in price!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
DIESEL
Recall was addressed (records pictured)
2ND SET RIMS/TIRES
Service Records
Navigation
Rear Camera
Sunroof
Leather interior
Safety Standard Certificate INCLUDED in price!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.45 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Silver roof rails
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Emergency braking preparation
Driver attention alert system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO NET STORAGE
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
MBRACE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML 350 BLUETEC (2ND SET RIMS/TIRES) 174,500 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4T PRESTIGE TECHNIK 67,000 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
2015 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR COOPER S 115,100 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class