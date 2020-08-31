Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC ML550 Distrionic + Navi, Camera, Panoramic, Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC ML550 Distrionic + Navi, Camera, Panoramic, Loaded

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5799024
  • Stock #: Y2-0000
  • VIN: 4JGDA7DBXEA289033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # Y2-0000
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL 


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yorkdale Fine Cars

2016 BMW 5 Series 52...
 61,708 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35...
 878,941 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35...
 104,149 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Call Dealer

416-792-XXXX

(click to show)

416-792-3742

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory