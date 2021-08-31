Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

  1. 7830579
  2. 7830579
  3. 7830579
  4. 7830579
  5. 7830579
  6. 7830579
  7. 7830579
  8. 7830579
  9. 7830579
  10. 7830579
  11. 7830579
  12. 7830579
  13. 7830579
  14. 7830579
  15. 7830579
  16. 7830579
  17. 7830579
  18. 7830579
  19. 7830579
  20. 7830579
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7830579
  • Stock #: 14MB93B
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB5EA384214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES ML350 BLUETEC 4MATIC, LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, POWER TRUNK, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND PHONE AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.


 


WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES. 


 


ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.


 


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


 


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


 


TEXT: 647-294-2843


 


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


 


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crown Automobile

2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 120,000 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 110,000 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 197,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

Call Dealer

416-661-XXXX

(click to show)

416-661-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory