2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MASSAGE! REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BURMESTER AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, MOTORIZED PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, REAR MOTORIZED SUNSHADE, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, PRE SAFE BRAKE ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, EASY ENTRY AND EXIT, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

125,096 KM

Details Description

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 LWB //AMG SPORT | LOADED | LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle
12764396

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 LWB //AMG SPORT | LOADED | LIKE NEW

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12764396
  2. 12764396
  3. 12764396
  4. 12764396
  5. 12764396
  6. 12764396
  7. 12764396
  8. 12764396
  9. 12764396
  10. 12764396
  11. 12764396
  12. 12764396
  13. 12764396
  14. 12764396
  15. 12764396
  16. 12764396
  17. 12764396
  18. 12764396
  19. 12764396
  20. 12764396
  21. 12764396
  22. 12764396
  23. 12764396
  24. 12764396
  25. 12764396
  26. 12764396
  27. 12764396
  28. 12764396
  29. 12764396
  30. 12764396
  31. 12764396
  32. 12764396
  33. 12764396
  34. 12764396
  35. 12764396
  36. 12764396
  37. 12764396
  38. 12764396
  39. 12764396
  40. 12764396
  41. 12764396
  42. 12764396
  43. 12764396
  44. 12764396
  45. 12764396
  46. 12764396
  47. 12764396
  48. 12764396
  49. 12764396
  50. 12764396
  51. 12764396
  52. 12764396
  53. 12764396
Contact Seller

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,096KM
VIN WDDUG8FB9EA034322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,096 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MASSAGE! REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BURMESTER AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, MOTORIZED PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, REAR MOTORIZED SUNSHADE, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, PRE SAFE BRAKE ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, EASY ENTRY AND EXIT, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i //M SPORT | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY for sale in North York, ON
2016 BMW 6 Series 650i //M SPORT | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY 84,692 KM $29,985 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne | PREMIUM | PANO | UPGRADED INFOTAINMENT for sale in North York, ON
2011 Porsche Cayenne | PREMIUM | PANO | UPGRADED INFOTAINMENT 130,397 KM $14,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series GranTurismo 335 //M SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | for sale in North York, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series GranTurismo 335 //M SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | 128,645 KM $17,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class