2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

47,000 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn S550 4MATIC LWB, DISTRONIC PLUS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn S550 4MATIC LWB, DISTRONIC PLUS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7005152
  • Stock #: 14MB47B
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB9EA061438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 14MB47B
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES BENZ S550 4MATIC, LONG WHEELBASE (LWB), RUBY BLACK METALLIC, MESSAGE SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS ( DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ASSIST), ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, REAR IMPACT WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC FUNCTION, MEMORY PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF, DYNAMIC SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEK, FRONT AND REAR VENTILATED SEATS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH REMOTE AND HEADSETS, NIGHT VIEW ASSIST, AMG DOUBLE SPOKE 19" WHEELS, AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE, KEYLESS-GO, SPORTS PACKAGE, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE PLUS  AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.


 


CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=46W3n9Swk9lhFMpHdPLMmcCufVPE7Vfz


 


WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES. 


ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


TEXT: 647-294-2843


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

