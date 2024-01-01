Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE, CARBON REINFORCED TRUNK, MAGIC SKY ROOF*** ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** Diamond White Metallic on Red Perforated Leather Interior, 5.5L, V8 Twin-Turbo, AMG, Hardtop Convertible, Loaded with Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with PRE-SAFE Brake, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Distance Display, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, AMG Leather & Alcantara Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Adjustable Sport, Sport+ & Comfort Modes, AMG Adjustable Air Ride Sport Suspension, Magic Sky Glass Roof with Adjustable Opacity, Alcantara Roof Liner, Heated Neck Scarf, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, AMG Forged Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, ECO Mode, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, In-Dash 6-Disc CD/DVD Changer, Satellite Radio, USB & Auxiliary Input, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Power Closing Trunk, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry.</div><div><div><strong>.</strong></div><div><strong>.</strong></div><div><strong>.</strong></div><div><strong>An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Find out about our extended warranty options.</strong></div><div> </div></div><br />

2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

79,000 KM

Details Description

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL63 AMG|AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PKG|DISTRONIC|MAGIC SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL63 AMG|AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PKG|DISTRONIC|MAGIC SKY

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

  1. 11477840
  2. 11477840
  3. 11477840
  4. 11477840
  5. 11477840
  6. 11477840
  7. 11477840
  8. 11477840
  9. 11477840
  10. 11477840
  11. 11477840
  12. 11477840
  13. 11477840
  14. 11477840
  15. 11477840
  16. 11477840
  17. 11477840
  18. 11477840
  19. 11477840
  20. 11477840
  21. 11477840
  22. 11477840
  23. 11477840
  24. 11477840
  25. 11477840
  26. 11477840
  27. 11477840
Contact Seller

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDJK7EA7EF028848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 028848
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE, CARBON REINFORCED TRUNK, MAGIC SKY ROOF*** ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** Diamond White Metallic on Red Perforated Leather Interior, 5.5L, V8 Twin-Turbo, AMG, Hardtop Convertible, Loaded with Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with PRE-SAFE Brake, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Distance Display, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, AMG Leather & Alcantara Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Adjustable Sport, Sport+ & Comfort Modes, AMG Adjustable Air Ride Sport Suspension, Magic Sky Glass Roof with Adjustable Opacity, Alcantara Roof Liner, Heated Neck Scarf, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, AMG Forged Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, ECO Mode, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, In-Dash 6-Disc CD/DVD Changer, Satellite Radio, USB & Auxiliary Input, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Power Closing Trunk, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry....An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Find out about our extended warranty options. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Faraz Auto Sales

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG|AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PKG|DISTRONIC|MAGIC SKY for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG|AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PKG|DISTRONIC|MAGIC SKY 79,000 KM $63,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren Maybach S 560|4PASS|CHAUFFEUR|CHAMPAGNE|TV/DVD|MAGIC SKY ROOF for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren Maybach S 560|4PASS|CHAUFFEUR|CHAMPAGNE|TV/DVD|MAGIC SKY ROOF 37,000 KM $139,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350|AMG NIGHT PKG|TECH PKG|PREMIUM PKG|360CAM|BURMESTER|LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350|AMG NIGHT PKG|TECH PKG|PREMIUM PKG|360CAM|BURMESTER|LOADED 46,000 KM $63,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Faraz Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Faraz Auto Sales

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-638-XXXX

(click to show)

416-638-8132

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

Faraz Auto Sales

416-638-8132

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class