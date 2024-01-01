$63,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL63 AMG|AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PKG|DISTRONIC|MAGIC SKY
Location
Faraz Auto Sales
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
416-638-8132
$63,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDJK7EA7EF028848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 028848
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE, CARBON REINFORCED TRUNK, MAGIC SKY ROOF*** ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** Diamond White Metallic on Red Perforated Leather Interior, 5.5L, V8 Twin-Turbo, AMG, Hardtop Convertible, Loaded with Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with PRE-SAFE Brake, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Distance Display, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, AMG Leather & Alcantara Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Adjustable Sport, Sport+ & Comfort Modes, AMG Adjustable Air Ride Sport Suspension, Magic Sky Glass Roof with Adjustable Opacity, Alcantara Roof Liner, Heated Neck Scarf, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, AMG Forged Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, ECO Mode, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, In-Dash 6-Disc CD/DVD Changer, Satellite Radio, USB & Auxiliary Input, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Power Closing Trunk, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry....An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Find out about our extended warranty options.
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG|AMG CARBON EXTERIOR PKG|DISTRONIC|MAGIC SKY 79,000 KM $63,888
Faraz Auto Sales
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class