Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

DEALER MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT,144

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

DEALER MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT,144

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4636878
  • Stock #: 23004
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

2014 BENZ SPRINTER,144,ALL SERVICE RECORDS BY BENZ DEALER,DIESEL ,2500 ,NO ACCIDENT

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDERS, 2.1L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,FULL SERVICE RECORDS

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR 495 $,

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK


We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

TORONTO, ON

M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE: https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2014 Mercedes-Benz S...
 107,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 100,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS AW...
 129,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075

Send A Message