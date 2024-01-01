$15,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
LOW KM,NO ACCIDENT,S ALL 4,PANO ROOF
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
LOW KM,NO ACCIDENT,S ALL 4,PANO ROOF
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWZC5C58EWP35524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.
2014 Fiat 500L ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT ,PANO ROOF 98,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tundra NO ACCIDENT.LONG BOX.REG CAB,WELL MAINTAIN 186,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX MODEL,WELL MAINTAIN,0 CLAIM,AUTO,4 DOOR 136,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Email Auto Rev Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman