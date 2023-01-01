2014 Nissan Altima

$7,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 9 , 2 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10052427

10052427 Stock #: 6150

6150 VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN340390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6150

Mileage 299,255 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Mechanical Power Steering Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Interior Trip Odometer rear window defogger TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Chrome Interior Accents Front overhead console Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Chrome window trim Variable intermittent front wipers Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR 3 REAR HEADRESTS TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE .35 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 1.02 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY 16.4 STEERING RATIO DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.