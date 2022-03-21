$11,880+ tax & licensing
888-507-5798
2014 Nissan Altima
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$11,880
- Listing ID: 8705777
- Stock #: 153904
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP3EN348321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 Automatic 2.5L 4-Cyl Gasoline 169000K.M
This is a SALE Price: $11880 Actual Price is $12880
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Features:
*Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Alloy Rimes
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps
Actual pictures are provided,
Financing from 5.9 % Prime Rate *O.A.C
Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )
All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
