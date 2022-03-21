Menu
2014 Nissan GT-R

33,521 KM

Details

$103,888

+ tax & licensing
$103,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2014 Nissan GT-R

2014 Nissan GT-R

PREMIUM BEST COLOUR COMBO

2014 Nissan GT-R

PREMIUM BEST COLOUR COMBO

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$103,888

+ taxes & licensing

33,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813402
  • Stock #: 270394
  • VIN: JN1AR5EF3EM270394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 33,521 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE. NEVER BEEN RACED. MINT CONDITION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
