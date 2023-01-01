Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Murano

271,452 MI

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Murano

2014 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1691573620
  2. 1691573620
  3. 1691573620
  4. 1691573620
  5. 1691573620
  6. 1691573620
  7. 1691573620
  8. 1691573620
  9. 1691573620
  10. 1691573620
  11. 1691573620
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
271,452MI
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10278486
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW5EW502381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 271,452 MI

Vehicle Description

2014 nissan murnoawdautopanoramic roofcertify no extra charge$7950 plus hstPlease visit our website to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2018 Maserati Ghibli...
 133,526 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 85,452 KM
$49,550 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i
 177,525 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory