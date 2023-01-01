2014 Nissan Pathfinder

$12,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 4 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10105374

10105374 Stock #: 6208

6208 VIN: 5N1AR2MM7EC615214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6208

Mileage 220,486 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Chrome Interior Accents Front overhead console Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Push-Button Start 5.58 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Privacy Glass Halogen Headlights Intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Convenience Clock External temperature display Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Braking Assist Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS SLIDING REAR SEAT 3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR .63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR 18.3 STEERING RATIO LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.