$8,799+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
2014 Nissan Rogue
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$8,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT3EC776927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 180,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front struts
Hill holder control
Rear seat folding
Electronic messaging assistance
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
SLIDING REAR SEAT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
