Menu
Account
Sign In
$7,650

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,217KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5043183
  • Stock #: 11144400
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4EL350702
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY

WE'RE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE. UNIT 1. NORTH YORK M9L 2S2

Office: 416-742-5095

Cell: 905-782-2676 

 

2014 NISSAN NOTE SV with 76, 217 km

Nice and clean white vehicle with a rear-view camera!

 

Price: $7,650 + TAXES + LICENSING

 Safety Standards Certificate is included in sales price.

 

Come and see our inventory of used cars. 

Give us a call to book a test drive

For any questions give Jesus a call at 905-782-2676 or send us an email farfanauto@gmail.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 169,760 KM
$6,550 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX//...
 158,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Matrix 1...
 72,990 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-6835

Quick Links
Directions Inventory