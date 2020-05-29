2014 Nissan Versa Note

+ taxes & licensing
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 NISSAN NOTE SV with 76, 217 km
Nice and clean white vehicle with a rear-view camera!
Price: $7,650 + TAXES + LICENSING
Safety Standards Certificate is included in sales price.
Come and see our inventory of used cars.
Give us a call to book a test drive
For any questions give Jesus a call at 905-782-2676 or send us an email farfanauto@gmail.com
