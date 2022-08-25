Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa Note

129,914 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV AUTO A/C CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV AUTO A/C CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1661701701
  2. 1661701709
  3. 1661701716
  4. 1661701723
  5. 1661701738
  6. 1661701742
  7. 1661701747
  8. 1661701759
  9. 1661701766
  10. 1661701920
  11. 1661701929
  12. 1661701935
  13. 1661701947
  14. 1661701955
  15. 1661701959
  16. 1661701964
  17. 1661701972
  18. 1661701980
  19. 1661701986
  20. 1661701993
  21. 1661702013
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,914KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,914 KM

Vehicle Description

**Recent Trade-In, Running vehicle**

DESCRIPTION
Make memories with your Family in this vehicle is in excellent condition. It includes options such as: CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry and Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2019 Honda Civic SPO...
 182,868 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 153,997 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 118,132 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory