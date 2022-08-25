$8,500+ tax & licensing
416-633-8188
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SV AUTO A/C CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,500
- Listing ID: 8997364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,914 KM
Vehicle Description
**Recent Trade-In, Running vehicle**
DESCRIPTION
Make memories with your Family in this vehicle is in excellent condition. It includes options such as: CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry and Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.
Vehicle Features
