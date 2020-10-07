Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Porsche Cayenne

65,919 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2014 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum No Accident ,Nav,Rear Camera,BOSE,Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum No Accident ,Nav,Rear Camera,BOSE,Sunroof

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,919KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6080412
  • VIN: WP1AA2A27ELA06458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 PORSCHE CAYENNE PLATINUM EDITION. NO ACCIDENT  V6-3.6L. EXCELLENT CONDITION,  LOW KM!!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. REAR VIEW CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM.PORSCHE KEYLESS ENTRY AND KEYLEES START, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. BOSE SOUND SYSTEM,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER SEATS. POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK,FRONT HEATED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL VENTILATED SEATS. REAR PASSENGERS HEATED SEATS. REAR WINDOWS POWER SUNSHADE. POWER FOLDING MIRRORS. POWER TILT AND TELESCOPE STEERING WHEEL. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH. AUXILIARY. 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS.SPORT MODE, ABS BARKES,USB CONNECTIVITY,FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER,ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROLEl & MORE!!!!!!

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

 

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

 

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

 

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO WILL GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2012 Lexus RX 350 To...
 159,258 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 90,825 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2007 Subaru B9 Tribe...
 251,861 KM
$3,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory