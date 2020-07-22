Menu
2014 RAM 1500

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT 5.7L HEMI

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT 5.7L HEMI

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5679090
  VIN: 1C6RR7HT2ES354920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=OrznxCtHMULmibEpa%2fiOiaX1lxIaDPPC

 

 

2014 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 140.5” Sport 4WD 5.7L HEMI Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

 

All In Price: $26,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 157,000 KM

 

 

Features - Leather, Keyless, Remote Start, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Fuel Vapor D560 Off-Road Wheels, Aftermarket Dual Exhaust, Air Suspension, Parking Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Touch Display, Power Seats, Alpine Sound System, UltraFlex by UnderCover Tonneau Cover, Spray Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

