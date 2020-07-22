+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=OrznxCtHMULmibEpa%2fiOiaX1lxIaDPPC
2014 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 140.5” Sport 4WD 5.7L HEMI Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
All In Price: $26,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 157,000 KM
Features - Leather, Keyless, Remote Start, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Fuel Vapor D560 Off-Road Wheels, Aftermarket Dual Exhaust, Air Suspension, Parking Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Touch Display, Power Seats, Alpine Sound System, UltraFlex by UnderCover Tonneau Cover, Spray Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
