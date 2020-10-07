Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

274,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

274,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6206973
  • Stock #: 3960
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WTXES399073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 Longhorn Limited 4WD Crew Cab 5.7L HEMI 149”.

As Per OMVIC, This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition

All In Price: $21,500 + HST & Licensing. AS-IS Vehicle
Odometer: 274,000 KM

Features - Air Suspension, Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start, Push Start, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Sound System, Hill Start Assist, Power Seats, Tow Haul, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, AC, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)CARFAX (full vehicle history)


Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2014 RAM 1500 Longho...
 274,000 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 128,000 KM
$29,600 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 126,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory