+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents, Clean CarFax. Safety Certified Vehicle.
6 Passenger, Leather, Keyless, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Navigation, Alpine Sound System, Touch Display, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tonneau Cover, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel Crew Cab 4WD
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6