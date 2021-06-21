2014 RAM 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$22,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7408259

7408259 Stock #: 8614

8614 VIN: 1C6RR7FT0ES398613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.