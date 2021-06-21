Menu
2014 RAM 1500

139,000 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

CREW CAB,WELL MAINTAIN,4X4,HEMI,NO ACCIDENT

2014 RAM 1500

CREW CAB,WELL MAINTAIN,4X4,HEMI,NO ACCIDENT

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7408259
  • Stock #: 8614
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT0ES398613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

