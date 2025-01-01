$149,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Rolls Royce Ghost
V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|REARDVD|TRAYS|+
2014 Rolls Royce Ghost
V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|REARDVD|TRAYS|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$149,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6655
- Mileage 45,101 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : V12 POWERED, RWD, REAR DVD SCREENS, POWER SUICIDE DOORS, SPIRIT OF ECSTACY, REAR TRAYS, REAR INFOTAINMENT CONTROLLER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ANALOG CLOCK, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK WRAPPED IN MATTE WHITE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, RR STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, DVD, BLUETOOTH, RR ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622