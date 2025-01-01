Menu
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : V12 POWERED, RWD, REAR DVD SCREENS, POWER SUICIDE DOORS, SPIRIT OF ECSTACY, REAR TRAYS, REAR INFOTAINMENT CONTROLLER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ANALOG CLOCK, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK WRAPPED IN MATTE WHITE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, RR STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, DVD, BLUETOOTH, RR ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2014 Rolls Royce Ghost

45,101 KM

$149,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Rolls Royce Ghost

V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|REARDVD|TRAYS|+

12876800

2014 Rolls Royce Ghost

V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|REARDVD|TRAYS|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$149,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,101KM
VIN SCA664S55EUX52485

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6655
  • Mileage 45,101 KM

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : V12 POWERED, RWD, REAR DVD SCREENS, POWER SUICIDE DOORS, SPIRIT OF ECSTACY, REAR TRAYS, REAR INFOTAINMENT CONTROLLER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ANALOG CLOCK, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK WRAPPED IN MATTE WHITE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, RR STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, DVD, BLUETOOTH, RR ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$149,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2014 Rolls Royce Ghost