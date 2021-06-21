Menu
2014 Scion FR-S

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2014 Scion FR-S

2014 Scion FR-S

6SPD M/T - BLUETOOTH|WINTER SET|CERTIFIED

2014 Scion FR-S

6SPD M/T - BLUETOOTH|WINTER SET|CERTIFIED

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7361981
  • Stock #: STOCK-36
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA19E9707841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 Set of Rims and Tires Included. All Season and Winter Tires.

K&N Air Filter, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

2014 Scion FR-S 6-Speed Manual

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

