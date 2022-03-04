2014 Subaru BRZ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8606627

8606627 VIN: JF1ZCAC16E9601074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

