$8,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
Man S // FULLY CERTIFIED // 3Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
2014 Toyota Corolla
Man S // FULLY CERTIFIED // 3Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 289,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFE CAR, SMART BUY
WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!
--- FULLY CERTIFIED
--- Manual
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
WHY CHOOSE US?
/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!
/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!
/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available
/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!
---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.
Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!
As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.
Serving Customers Across Ontario
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Auto Collection
Email Best Auto Collection
Best Auto Collection
Call Dealer
(437) 422-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(437) 422-9465