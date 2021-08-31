Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

22,000 KM

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

2014 Toyota Corolla CE

CE

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7741989
  • Stock #: 5937
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1EC175937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2

Phone (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

2014 TOYOTA COROLLA LE. Nice, clean & bright red colour. The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 22,000 km. 

The price is $14,450.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE. 

TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA.

No hidden charges.

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $500.00**

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive. (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

416-727-6835
