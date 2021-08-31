+ taxes & licensing
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2
2014 TOYOTA COROLLA LE. Nice, clean & bright red colour. The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 22,000 km.
The price is $14,450.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.
TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA.
No hidden charges.
**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $500.00**
Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive. (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676
UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.
