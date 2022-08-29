Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,480

+ tax & licensing
AutoPluto

888-507-5798

4dr Sdn CVT S

Location

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024304
  • Stock #: 153959
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0EC172706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153959
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT S Automatic 1.8L 4-Cyl Gasoline

This is a SALE Price: $14480 Actual Price is $15888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Key Features:
*Memory seats
*Power Rear Hatch
*Leather
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

647-518-4130
