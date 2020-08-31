Menu
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

172,220 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

HYBRID XLE NAVI REAR VIEW CAM 8 PASS

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

HYBRID XLE NAVI REAR VIEW CAM 8 PASS

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

172,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5776980
  Stock #: S004439
  VIN: 5TDJCRFH4ES004439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 172,220 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID.  XLE.  AWD. PEARL WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR.  8 PASSENGER. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. REAR VIEW CAMERA. POWER SUNROOF. POWER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. TILT AND TELESCOPE STEERING WHEEL. DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. REAR CLIMATE CONTROL. TINTED WINDOWS. POWER TAILGATE. 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

