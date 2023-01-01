$13,980+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
121,912KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10007244
- Stock #: 128872
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE7EC128872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Plastic Floor Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Powertrain
engine coolant temp
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
odometer
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat recline adjustment and driver cushion height
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
stainless steel exhaust system and sound insulating engine cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
