$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
YorkTown Motors
416-398-8899
2014 Toyota Prius
2014 Toyota Prius
MOON ROOF/ SOLAR PANEL ROOF/NO ACCIDENT/1 OWNER/
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
40,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8414535
- Stock #: 3573
- VIN: JTDKN3DU4E1805526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,887 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From YorkTown Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6