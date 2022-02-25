Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Prius

40,887 KM

Details Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

MOON ROOF/ SOLAR PANEL ROOF/NO ACCIDENT/1 OWNER/

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

MOON ROOF/ SOLAR PANEL ROOF/NO ACCIDENT/1 OWNER/

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8414535
  • Stock #: 3573
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU4E1805526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2016 Toyota Prius v
 63,611 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Sienna CE
 141,568 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 LI...
 48,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory