** JUST ARRIVED! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 SEATER!! **
** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **

**COMES WITH BACK UP CAMERA, VOICE CONTROLS, DRIVER POWERED SEATS, POWERED SLIDING DOORS, AUX & USB PORT, HEATED MIRRORS & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

2014 Toyota Sienna

191,909 KM

$18,985

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna

LE | AWD | 7 SEATER | BACK UP CAMERA |

2014 Toyota Sienna

LE | AWD | 7 SEATER | BACK UP CAMERA |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,909KM
VIN 5TDJK3DC4ES072313

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 6A8C41
  • Mileage 191,909 KM

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2014 Toyota Sienna